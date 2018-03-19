FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 5:52 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Merkel urges dialogue with Russia in congratulation message to Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday wished President Vladimir Putin success in his new term in office and urged dialogue between Germany and Russia to find sustainable solutions to global challenges.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a joint press conference with France's President at the Eylsee presidential Palace in Paris, France March 16, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

“It is more important than ever that we pursue dialogue and promote the relations between our countries and peoples,” Merkel told Putin, according to a government statement. “On this basis, we should endeavor to address bilateral and international challenges constructively and find sustainable solutions.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet

