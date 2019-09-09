Facebook denies it is to blame after Russian political advertising accusation

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Facebook said on Monday that advertisers, not it, were responsible for complying with local election laws after Russia accused the tech giant of allowing political advertising during regional elections the previous day.

State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said both Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during Sunday’s voting despite a ban on such publicity.