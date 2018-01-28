FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 6:57 AM / in 17 hours

Russian police force way into opposition leader Navalny's office: opposition TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police forced their way into the Moscow office of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday and started questioning people, images broadcast online by Navalny’s supporters showed.

Roman Rubanov, a Navalny supporter, wrote on social media that the police said they were looking into reports that there was a bomb in the office, something he said came as a surprise to him.

Hundreds of supporters of Navalny began a nationwide day of protests against the authorities on Sunday, calling on voters to boycott what they said was a rigged presidential election on March 18.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Katya Golubkova

