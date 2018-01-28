FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018 / 8:42 PM / in 4 hours

Russian opposition leader Navalny released after rally: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from police custody late on Sunday after a brief appearance at a rally in Moscow calling for the boycott of a March presidential election that he said would be a rigged.

Navalny’s lawyer, Olga Mikhailova, told Reuters that her client had been released without charge but would have to face court at a later date.

If charged with violating laws on holding demonstrations, Navalny could face up to 30 days in jail.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Jon Boyle

