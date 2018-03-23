FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Russia's Putin says focus in new term will be improving living standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would repay the trust voters had placed in him by working toward creating jobs, raising incomes, improving healthcare and building new infra-structure.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with candidates who participated in the last presidential election, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

Putin, in an address to the nation after his victory in an election last Sunday was confirmed, said though it would be irresponsible to promise that all shortcomings would be fixed immediately.

He said there was a role in Russia for debate about the authorities’ actions, but there was no place for irresponsible populism by Kremlin opponents.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Richard Balmforth

