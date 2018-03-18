FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 9:06 PM / in a day

Putin, after re-election, laughs off question about running for another term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday laughed off a question about whether he would run for another term in office after 2024.

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally and concert marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, at Manezhnaya Square in central Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Speaking after just winning a new six-year term in office from 2018-2024, Putin said he regarded a question about whether he would seek yet another term in six years’ time as “funny.”

“Let’s count. What, do you think I will sit (in power) until I’m 100 years old,” he told the reporter who asked him the question.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

