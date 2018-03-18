Russian presidential election results

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years.

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

Here are official preliminary results after nearly 50 percent of the votes had been counted*:

Vladimir Putin - 75.0 pct

Pavel Grudinin - 13.3 pct

Vladimir Zhirinovsky - 6.3 pct

Ksenia Sobchak - 1.4 pct

Grigory Yavlinsky - 0.8 pct

Sergei Baburin - 0.6 pct

Maksim Suraikin - 0.6 pct

Boris Titov - 0.6 pct * Source: Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation