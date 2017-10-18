FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak announces presidential bid
October 18, 2017

Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak announces presidential bid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak said on Wednesday she planned to run in a presidential election next year, offering liberal voters unhappy with Kremlin rule someone to get behind, but will little prospect she will win.

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader and TV host Ksenia Sobchak (R) talks to the media after leaving a building of the Russian Investigative Committee in Moscow June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“My name is Ksenia Sobchak, I‘m 36 years old. And like any other citizen of Russia I now have the right to run for the presidency,” Sobchak said in a video clip posted online.

“I decided to exercise that right.”

