MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow does not regard as an unfriendly act U.S. President Donald Trump’s failure to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in Sunday’s presidential elections, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with candidates who participated in the last presidential election, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 19, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

“We don’t consider this an unfriendly act. As you know, President Putin is open to normalizing relations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a phone call with reporters.