Trump speaks with Putin after re-election victory in Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, an administration official told Reuters without elaborating.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he departs Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House planned to release a statement on their conversation on Tuesday, the official said.

Putin was re-elected on Sunday as Russia’s president, extending his tenure for another six years.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday he hoped Putin’s win would lead to a thaw in U.S.-Russia relations, the RIA news agency reported.

Ryabkov was cited as saying he hoped the victory would persuade some American politicians to stop isolating Russia and said Moscow was open to dialogue with Washington.

The European Union’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, published a letter of congratulations to Putin on Tuesday, saying Russia and Europe should “re-establish a cooperative pan-European security order.”

With East-West ties at post-Cold War lows, Juncker’s congratulatory letter followed the latest expression of concern about Russia from EU foreign ministers on Monday over the nerve

agent attack on a former Russian double agent on British soil. Russia denies involvement.