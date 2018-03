MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday he hoped President Vladimir Putin’s landslide re-election victory would pave the way for a thaw in battered U.S.-Russia relations, the RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at his election headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Sergei Chirkov/POOL via Reuters

Ryabkov was cited as saying he hoped the win would convince some U.S. politicians to drop their obsession with isolating Russia and said Moscow was open to dialogue with Washington.