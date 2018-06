MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates signed a declaration on a strategic partnership on Friday which included an agreement to continue cooperation in the oil and gas sphere.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (2nd L) of the United Arab Emirates attend a signing ceremony following the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 1, 2018. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

This cooperation is aimed at providing balance and stability on the global oil market, the declaration said.