FILE PHOTO: Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO, addresses a gathering during the India Energy Forum in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates minister of state and ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber met Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and discussed a strategic partnership, a statement from the Emirati group said.

“(The two officials) met to explore potential opportunities for collaboration as ADNOC seeks to expand its strategic partnership and investment base across its entire value chain,” it said.