Russia's Putin: OPEC efforts have been good for oil prices

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates on Friday that efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have been good for oil prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates in Moscow, Russia June 1, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Our joint efforts, including those of our friends in Saudi Arabia and in OPEC in general, have yielded good results for the stabilization of the hydrocarbon market,” Putin said.