FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 11
June 1, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Russia's Putin: OPEC efforts have been good for oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates on Friday that efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have been good for oil prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates in Moscow, Russia June 1, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Our joint efforts, including those of our friends in Saudi Arabia and in OPEC in general, have yielded good results for the stabilization of the hydrocarbon market,” Putin said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Polina Ivanova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.