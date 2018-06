Putin and Abu Dhabi's crown prince may discuss energy markets: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates may discuss energy markets during their meeting in Moscow on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin answers questions from journalists during a joint news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 30, 2018. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

Asked if they will discuss the OPEC+ oil output deal on Friday, Peskov told reporters that energy markets are usually discussed during Russia’s meetings with partners from Emirates.