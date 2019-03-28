Russia's En+ 2018 net profit jumps 32.7 percent

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group, which manages the energy and aluminium assets previously controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, said its 2018 net profit rose 32.7 percent to $1.9 billion due to a higher share of profit from associates and joint ventures.

En+ and aluminium giant Rusal, in which En+ owns a stake, were removed from the U.S. sanctions list in January after Deripaska reduced his stake in En+.

“While the unprecedented challenges faced by the Company have resulted in the Board not recommending a dividend for 2018, the Group re-iterates its commitment to the previously announced long-term dividend policy and to maximizing shareholder value,” Vladimir Kiriukhin, En+ chief executive, said in a statement.

In a normalised trading environment, En+ will endeavour to return to shareholders the entirety of Rusal dividends received and 75 percent of its energy segment’s free cash flow, he added.

En+ said that its 2018 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 2 percent to $3.3 billion. Its net debt fell 8.8 percent to $11.1 billion at the end of 2018.

As part of the deal which allowed Washington to remove En+ and Rusal from the black list, Deripaska reduced his ownership in En+, while En+ and Rusal changed their corporate governance to allow extensive, ongoing auditing, the U.S. Treasury Department said in December.

A firm hired by the U.S. Treasury is auditing Rusal now to check whether it is complying with the terms of the deal, Rusal said earlier on Thursday.

“The Group is now embarked on a new chapter in its development with a truly independent Board and exemplary corporate governance,” En+ executive chairman Greg Barker said in the statement.

However, lower global aluminium prices this year now present further challenges, he said.

Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China, will keep its aluminium production stable at 3.8 million tonnes in 2019, En+ said.