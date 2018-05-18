Russia's En+ first quarter net profit jumps to $667 million

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group (ENPLq.L), which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminum and hydropower businesses, on Friday reported a twofold increase in its first-quarter net profit compared with a year ago to $667 million.
Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on some of Russia’s biggest companies and businessmen, including En+, on April 6, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow for alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other so-called malign activities.
Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova