Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with regional heads via a video link amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 28, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting with the heads of Russia’s energy companies to discuss the sector and Energy Minister Alexander Novak will present a report on the overall situation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The meeting by video link will be attended by the heads of Rosneft, Gazprom, Novatek, Inter Rao among others, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.