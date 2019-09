FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy,Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Participants in Russia’s Arctic LNG-2 project have made a final investment decision, the Interfax news agency quoted Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko as saying on Thursday.

The project, led by Russian natural gas producer Novatek, includes French energy producer Total, China’s National Petroleum Corporation [CNPET.UL], CNOOC and the Japan Arctic LNG consortium.