FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
October 9, 2018 / 6:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia agrees with Edison, DEPA to keep working on gas pipeline to Europe: minister

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he had agreed with Italy’s Edison and Greece’s state-controlled gas company DEPA to continue work on a pipeline project to ship Russian natural gas into Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Speaking at an event in Milan, Novak also said that the Turkish Stream Project was on track for first commercial gas at the end of next year.

Gas from the new Nord Stream II pipeline meanwhile would also arrive at that time and the project will continue even if new sanctions were imposed, he added.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.