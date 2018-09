MOSCOW, (Reuters) - Russian oil output stood at 11.21 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, unchanged from 11.21 million bpd in July, Energy Ministry data showed on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

In tonnes, oil output reached 47.41 million versus 47.429 million in July.

Gas production was at 54.62 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month,or 1.76 bcm a day, versus 53.92 bcm in July.