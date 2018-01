MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil output stood at 10.95 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, up from 10.94 million bpd in November, Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

In tonnes, oil output reached 46.322 million versus 44.782 million in November.

Gas production was at 63.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) last month, or 2.05 bcm a day, versus 60.56 bcm in November.