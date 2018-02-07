FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 10:04 AM / in 10 hours

Russia's Putin to discuss environment with Russian metals tycoons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet metals tycoons whose businesses are located in the region of Krasnoyarsk, which the President is visiting today, to discuss local residents’ ecological concerns, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Putin will meet with billionaire Vladimir Potanin, co-owner of the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel, and with aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, majority shareholder of En+ Group - or his representative, if the businessman is running late, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a phone call.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

