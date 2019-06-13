Gazprom has offered Naftogaz out of court settlement in gas dispute: Novak

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Gazprom had offered Ukraine’s Naftogas an out of court settlement designed to end a legal dispute between the two companies in a Swedish court.

Novak was speaking at a news conference in Moscow with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.

Novak said the resolution of the complex gas dispute between Moscow and Kiev would allow Russia to continue gas transit through Ukraine on prior terms.

Novak said the best time for three-way talks between Moscow, Kiev and Brussels was during the second half of September.