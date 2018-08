GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia largely failed in its bid to overturn the European Union’s gas market rules in a World Trade Organization ruling published on Friday.

A World Trade Organization (WTO) logo is pictured on their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Russia launched the dispute in 2014, claiming that the EU’s “Third Energy Package” discriminated against its gas export monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM) by requiring the “unbundling” of transmission assets and production and supply assets.

Either side can appeal within 60 days.