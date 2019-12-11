EU to roll over sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will extend on Thursday sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

“Very probably the European Council will confirm its united support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity, and, as you know, the duration of the economic sanctions is linked to Russia’s full implementation of the Minsk agreement and we expect the sanctions to be extended,” the official said.