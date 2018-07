MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is still interested in issuing a Eurobond denominated in euros, but a dollar-denominated Eurobond is more likely to be issued this year, RIA news agency cited Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak as saying on Monday.

