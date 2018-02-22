FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russia names VTB Capital as organizer for sovereign Eurobond issue and swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday it has appointed VTB Capital as an organizer for its sovereign Eurobond issue to be placed and to be swapped later this year.

Russia plans to sell or swap Eurobond worth up to $3 billion in 2018 using the investment wing of a state controlled bank.

Some bonds will be issued as part of President Vladimir Putin’s order to repatriate some of the assets that Russian businesspeople currently hold abroad, meaning Russia will give preference to domestic investors. [ID:nL8N1OM1FQ]

Reporting by Daria Korsunskya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

