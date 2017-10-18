Russia's Evraz could mitigate impact of U.S. steel import tariffs: CFO

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian steel and mining company Evraz could mitigate the impact of U.S. steel import tariffs if they are imposed by re-routing exports to other markets, the firm’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Evraz, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is Russia’s second biggest steel producer and its largest coking coal producer.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched a probe in April into whether steel imports compromise U.S. national security, but a final decision on whether to introduce tariffs has been delayed until other issues on his agenda are addressed.

“A decision has been postponed several times so it is hard to comment on the likelihood of tariffs. If they are imposed, Evraz might benefit (for railway and flat products). The only place we could suffer is through the export of some semi-finished products (slabs),” said Nikolay Ivanov, Evraz’s chief financial officer.

“However, it would not impact us significantly even if imports are banned as we can re-route [our products] to other export markets, such as Asia.”

Evraz and other Russian metals and mining companies borrowed heavily before Russia’s economic crisis and were subsequently hit by a collapse in both domestic and global demand for their products.

However, many have seen their prospects improve this year, due to higher steel and coal prices driven by capacity cuts in China and a nascent recovery in the Russian economy.

STRONGER DEMAND

“Overall, the changes the steel industry faces are structural. Global demand is very strong this year. The steel industry is quite attractive at the moment,” Ivanov said.

“Prices are at around $500 a tonne. I don’t think prices will stay at that level and will go down to a certain extent but not to levels we saw a year ago,” he added.

The Metal Bulletin price for CIS export rebar on the Black Sea is currently $525 a tonne.

Similarly, global coal demand is expected to increase further, mainly driven by import growth in India.

Evraz expects its coal sales this year to increase by 1.1 million tonnes from 2016 to 16.6 million tonnes.

The company will be increasing its coal production, including hard coking coal, this year and adding 2-4 million tonnes in the next 3-4 years, Ivanov said.

“This will allow us to be truly self-sufficient. We sell a lot on the Russian and international market but we are short of certain coal grades and have to buy them on the market. The idea is to become as self-sufficient as possible,” he added.

Evraz has reached its net debt to EBITDA ratio target of 2.0, from 3.1 at the end of last year, and it plans to stay at this level or below it, Ivanov said.

The company is focusing on decreasing the cost of its debt and developing a dividend policy after paying its first dividend for a few years of $0.30 a share this summer.

The firm is also considering some investments - in the steel product sector in Russia and the United States - but it is too early to give more details, Ivanov said.