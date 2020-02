FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court fined social media company Facebook 4 million roubles ($62,922) on Thursday for its failure to comply with a Russian data law, the RIA news agency reported.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Facebook for its refusal to put its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory, after earlier handing Twitter an identical fine for the same offence.