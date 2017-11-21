FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Facebook to meet Russian regulators to discuss compliance: TASS
Sections
Featured
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Westinghouse eyes bid for Saudi nuclear tender: sources
Exclusive
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Westinghouse eyes bid for Saudi nuclear tender: sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Facebook to meet Russian regulators to discuss compliance: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) plan to meet Russian regulators in late December or early January to discuss compliance, TASS news agency cited the head of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is displayed in front of the Russian flag, in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“We will discuss with them all the issues, including localization of databases and prompt removal of prohibited content,” TASS quoted Alexander Zharov as saying.

Zharov said in September that Russia would block access to Facebook next year unless the social network complies with a law that requires websites which store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers.

In November last year, Roskomnadzor blocked access to LinkedIn’s website in order to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating the same data storage law.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.