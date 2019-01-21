Russia opens civil proceedings against Facebook, Twitter: Ifax

Facebook and Twitter logos are seen on a shop window in Malaga, Spain, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s communication watchdog said on Monday it was opening administrative proceedings against Twitter and Facebook for failing to comply with data laws, the Interfax news agency reported.

Roskomnadzor, the watchdog, was quoted as saying that Twitter and Facebook had not explained how and when they would comply with legislation requiring them to store Russian users’ personal data on servers in Russia.