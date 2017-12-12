Russia's USC plans sale of Helsinki shipyard as sanctions bite

HELSINKI/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is looking to sell a majority stake in its Arctech shipyard in Finland as sanctions against the holding company hamper business, the head of the shipyard said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: An icebreaker built for the Russian Ministry of Transport is seen at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard in Helsinki, Finland, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl/File Photo

The Helsinki shipyard is the world’s biggest builder of vessels that can navigate ice-covered waters and expects more orders as melting sea ice opens the Arctic to more shipping, mining and oil drilling.

However, the yard’s access to finance has been complicated by its Russian ownership after East-West sanctions prompted by the Ukraine crisis.

Arctech Managing Director Esko Mustamaki told Reuters that USC was looking to sell a majority stake in the shipyard to an industrial buyer from the West.

“I don’t want to comment on the reasons, that is up to the owner, but it is clear that sanctions are a big problem for us,” he said by telephone.

FILE PHOTO: An icebreaker built for the Finish government is seen at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard in Helsinki, Finland, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl/File Photo

“All issues regarding finance and insurance have been challenging.”

In addition, sanctions against Russia have reduced the country’s investments in new icebreakers, which is why the shipyard is now looking to expand into cruise ships, Mustamaki said.

Business daily Kauppalehti on Tuesday quoted USC executive Evgeny Zagorodniy as saying the company was trying to find new partners for the shipyard because of sanctions and that it had discussed the situation with the Finnish government.

A USC spokeswoman said: “USC is considering different options to develop its Finnish assets, including attracting new partners.”

The shipyard, which has built about 60 percent of all icebreakers in global use today, was once owned by Norway’s Kvaerner and Aker Yards, and later by South Korea’s STX, the financial problems of which eventually prompted the 2014 sale to Russia.

Mustamaki declined to disclose Arctech financial information.