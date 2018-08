SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - NATO is moving its military infrastructure closer to the Russian border and Russia needs to strengthen its own infrastructure in response, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia August 22, 2018. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

He spoke at a news conference after talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

Putin also said NATO was refusing to discuss rules for military flights with Russia.