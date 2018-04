MOSCOW (Reuters) - Aman Tuleyev, the governor of Russia’s Kemerovo region that suffered a fire last month that killed more than 60 people at a shopping mall, said on Sunday he was resigning from his post.

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Kemerovo Region Aman Tuleyev speaks during a meeting in Kemerovo, Russia March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

In a video address posted on the regional administration’s website, Tuleyev said his resignation was “the right, conscious and only true decision” following of the deadly incident.