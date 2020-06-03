World News
One person killed in St Petersburg hospital fire: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One person was killed after a fire broke out at a St Petersburg hospital treating patients with infectious diseases, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Officials from the emergency services said the blaze broke out in the bedding of a patient with hepatitis, the TASS news agency reported. An official told the RIA news agency that the patient had been smoking.

A deadly fire at a Russian hospital last month was attributed to ventilators used to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

