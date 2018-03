MOSCOW (Reuters) - Forty one children were killed in the Kemerovo shopping mall fire in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a list of victims made available to relatives.

Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

A total of 64 people had been killed, according to the list, Interfax said.