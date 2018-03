MOSCOW (Reuters) - The death toll at a shopping mall blaze in the Russian city of Kemerovo on Sunday has risen to 37, news agencies reported, citing local authorities.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dmitry Saturin

Kemerovo, a coal-mining center in Siberia, is located some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.