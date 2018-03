MOSCOW (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire in a Russian shopping mall has reached 56 people, the Investigative Committee, the state body that handles major crimes, said on Monday.

Members of the Emergency Situations Ministry work to extinguish a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia March 26, 2018. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The Committee also said in a statement that 44 people hurt in the fire had sought medical help, and of these 10 people were still in hospital.