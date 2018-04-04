FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 11:44 AM / in a day

Investigators to probe if negligence led to Moscow mall fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators said on Wednesday they have opened a criminal case into a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow that killed one person earlier in the day.

The investigating committee said it would look into whether the fire at the four-storey ‘Perseus for Children’ shopping mall, which sells children’s goods, had been caused by negligence.

In March, a total of 64 people, mostly children, were killed in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
