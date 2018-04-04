Moscow mall fire kills one, days after Siberian mall fire: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - One person has died in a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow on Wednesday, TASS news agency said, citing medical staff.

Emergency services wheel a man injured during a fire in the "Perseus for children" shopping mall, toward a helicopter in eastern Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The fire has now been put out, RIA news agency said, citing a source in emergency services. It earlier said that the fire had broken out at the four-storey ‘Perseus for Childen’ shopping mall which sells children’s goods.

In March, a total of 64 people, most of them children, dead in a fire at a Siberian shopping mall.