March 27, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Russia's Putin says 'criminal negligence' behind shopping mall fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the deadly fire in Kemerovo was a result of “criminal negligence”, according to comments aired by state television from Kemerovo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the site of fire, that killed at least 64 people at a busy shopping mall, in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Slideshow (5 Images)

Investigators looking into the fire that killed at least 64 people at a busy shopping mall in Siberia on Sunday have said a security guard had turned off the public address system and exits had been illegally blocked.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Sam Holmes

