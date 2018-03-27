Russia's Putin says 'criminal negligence' behind shopping mall fire

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the deadly fire in Kemerovo was a result of “criminal negligence”, according to comments aired by state television from Kemerovo.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the site of fire, that killed at least 64 people at a busy shopping mall, in Kemerovo, Russia March 27, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Slideshow (5 Images)

Investigators looking into the fire that killed at least 64 people at a busy shopping mall in Siberia on Sunday have said a security guard had turned off the public address system and exits had been illegally blocked.