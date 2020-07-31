British Airways to resume flights to Russia on August 2: Russian transport agency

FILE PHOTO: British Airways Boeing 747 passenger aircraft are seen parked at Heathrow airport in west London April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - British Airways is expected to resume flights to Russia on Aug. 2, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said on Friday, as Russia plans to restart some regular international flights on Saturday.

International flights were grounded on March 30 after the imposition of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 840,000 people in Russia.

The first regular flight by Russia’s Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) will fly from Moscow to Istanbul on Saturday. Aeroflot also plans two Moscow-London flights on Aug. 1.