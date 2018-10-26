FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 7:47 AM / in an hour

Flood kills six people near Russian Black Sea resorts: agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Floods have killed at least six people near Russia’s southern Black Sea coast, Interfax and other news agencies reported on Friday.

At least one other person was still missing after floodwaters, unleashed by torrential rain on Wednesday, hit more than a dozen towns and settlements near the coastal city of Tuapse, Interfax added.

“Six people were found during a search operation,” an Emergency Ministry official told the agency.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens

