Ford to revise Russia business plans by year-end: ministry

FILE PHOTO: A finished Ford Focus is seen at a Ford Sollers, U.S. carmaker Ford's joint venture with Russian partners, factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad region, Russia July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Igor Russak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s industry ministry expects Ford Motor Co to make decisions this year stemming from a review of its business in Russia, the ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier Reuters reported Ford is considering closing two plants in Russia as part of its global plan to restructure operations in unprofitable regions.

The ministry said in a statement supplied to Reuters that it had been informed that shareholders are reviewing the company’s business plans in Russia. It said that currently Ford’s plants in Russia are operating normally.