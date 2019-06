FILE PHOTO: Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 12, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian state gas giant Gazprom’s chief executive Alexey Miller said on Friday that construction of the Danish section of the Nord Stream-2 pipeline would take no more than five weeks, Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

The chief executive added that the pipeline had so far received 80% of financing needed, Interfax reported.