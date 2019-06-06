Russia's Gazprom Neft, China's ZPEC in Siberian oil project talks: Ifax cites Novak

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Neft is in talks with China’s Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corp (ZPEC) about joining a Siberian oil project, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

ZPEC, a drilling company, could take a stake in Gazprom Neft’s Chonsk oil fields development project, Novak said. The project consists of three fields some 100 km (62 miles)from the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline, Russia’s key route for oil exports to Asia.