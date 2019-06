Vagit Alekperov, president of Russian oil company Lukoil, looks on during a meeting in Moscow October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, president of Russia’s Lukoil, said on Thursday he thought financial losses suffered by his company from contamination of the Russian Druzhba pipeline earlier this year were insignificant, TASS news agency reported.

Russian oil flows via the Druzhba pipeline were temporarily suspended in April after contaminated oil entered the system.