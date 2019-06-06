Russia's Putin to Britain: let's turn page on Skripal incident

Police officers guard a cordoned off area in the city centre where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC1CDB2BFBB0

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he hoped a new British prime minister would work toward improving bilateral relations, badly soured last year by the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England that London blamed on Moscow.

Prime Minister Theresa May is due to resign this summer following her failure to persuade parliament to back a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Putin was speaking to media on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. Russia denies any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March 2018 in the English town of Salisbury.