Putin says will try to help Trump and North Korean leader resume talks

FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump talk in the garden of the Metropole hotel during the second North Korea-U.S. summit in Hanoi, Vietnam February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would try to help U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un resume talks in an effort to find a breakthrough in their row over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Putin was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg.

Putin held his first face-to-face talks with Kim Jong Un in April after which he said U.S. security guarantees would probably not be enough to persuade Pyongyang to shut its nuclear program.